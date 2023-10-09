The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday passed a supplementary budget of N58 billion, based on the request of the governor, Abba Yusuf.

The state governor had, on 25 September, sent a supplementary budget to the lawmakers for approval barely after four months of his assuming office.

Mr Yusuf had said the 2023 supplementary budget was needed to sharpen the focus of the state’s budget to deliver on its objectives by accelerating the execution of priority projects in the state.

At its Monday’s plenary presided by the speaker, Jibril Falgore, the lawmakers passed the supplementary budget into law after it was reviewed at the committee of the whole, the House of Assembly’s spokesperson, Uba Abdullahi, said.

“The House has passed the bill into law to pave the way for the execution of more meaningful projects across the state by the executive governor,” Mr Abdullahi said, adding, “The size of the supplementary budget is over N58 billion.”

Though the lawmakers did not release the details of the budget, they said 92 per cent of the supplementary appropriation would be expended on capital expenditures while eight per cent would be for recurrent expenditures.

The withholding of the details of the supplementary budget is a break with the tradition of the disclosure of the breakdowns of the state’s budgets under previous administrations.

Abdullahi Ganduje had signed a budget of N268 billion for 2023 before leaving office in May.

With the supplementary budget of N58 billion, the 2023 budget of the state now stands at N326 billion.

Mr Ganduje had, in November last year, presented N245 billion estimates for 2023.

However, the lawmakers reviewed the budget upward to N268 billion, to cater for what they referred to as the social and economic developments of the state.

