The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Thursday, upheld the election of the state governor, Nasir Idris.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the panel of judges comprised Ofem Ofem, Dauraba Suleiman-Sikkom, and Celestina Dafe.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Aminu Bande, had filed a suit challenging the election of Mr Idris as governor.

The petitioners alleged that the deputy governor submitted a fake secondary school certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), they also claimed that there was overvoting in some polling units and that Mr Idris was not eligible to contest.

Delivering the judgment, the tribunal’s chairman, Mr Ofem, held that the petitions lacked merit to warrant the cancellation of the election.

Taking the allegations one after the other, Mr Ofem said the petitioners failed to prove beyond doubt that the deputy governor presented a fake certificate to INEC, adding that the testimonial in question was duly signed and issued to him by the then principal of Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto in 1982 as attested by the authorities concerned.

He, however, said testimonial was in no way an academic qualification but a certificate of attendance while quoting section 177 of the Electoral Act that provided minimum qualification for governor and deputy governor.

On overvoting, Mr Ofem said of the 59 polling units being questioned, irregularities were discovered in nine polling units, resulting in the deduction of 1,735 votes from APC. In contrast, over 900 votes were deducted from PDP.

He, however, said the deduction of the votes would not affect the margin between the winner of the election and the runner-up.

The chairman added that in other polling units, there was no substantial evidence to prove overvoting and irregularities, assuring that their votes stood.

Mr Ofem further maintained that the petitioners had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the governor did not retire from state civil service one month before contesting the March 2023 governorship election.

He, therefore, declared that “Gov. Nasir Idris is duly elected and returned as Governor of Kebbi State in the March governorship election held across the state”.

Remarks

Commenting on the judgment shortly after the sitting, counsel to the petitioners, Nura Bello, said they would go back and study the judgment and take a stand.

On his side, lead counsel to the fourth respondent, APC, Abdullahi Yahaya, SAN, expressed satisfaction with the stand of the panel of judges, describing it as a standard judicial process.

