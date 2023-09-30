The ex-Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A PDP chieftain who is also an aide to the ex-governor confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“I can confirm to you that the former governor has left the PDP today, September 30. But he did not announce his next point of call. It shall be known soon.”

Mr Yero stated his resignation in a letter dated 30 September addressed to the chairman of the PDP in his home ward, Kaura in Zaria Local Government.

The letter titled ‘Resignation letter’ reads, “With grateful to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from 30th September, 2023. Enclosed herewith, is my party membership card dully returned.”

Mr Yero, served as deputy governor to late Patrick Yakowa and later became the governor on 15 December, 2012.

He was defeated by Nasir El-Rufai of the APC in 2015.

Mr Yero also contested the PDP gubernatorial primaries in 2019, and 2023 and was defeated on both occasions by Isah Ashiru.

