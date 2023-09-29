The Dutse branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has elected Mustapha Kashim, as its new chairman.

Dutse is the capital city of Jigawa State.

The chairman of the electoral committee Abdullahi Yalleman, declared Mr Kashim as the winner of the election on Thursday.

Mr Kashim was elected unopposed. He takes over from Nuhu Tafida.

The association also elected Salisu Gumel as its secretary.

While Muhammad El-Usman was elected as the vice chairman. Auwalu Yakubu was elected the treasurer and Zakiyyu Muhammad the branch’s publicity secretary.

The new executives were sworn in by a Notary Public, Mr Tafida.

The new executives will serve a two-year tenure.

After taking the oath of office at the NBA secretariat Mr Kashim said he accepted the mandate freely given to him by all the members of the Dutse branch to lead them for the next two years.

“I am not unaware of the daunting task placed on my shoulders by this mandate of salvaging our branch from the doldrums.

“I am however encouraged and emboldened by the realisation of the fact that my team and I are blessed with the requisite experience, comportment, commitment and zeal to lead the Association at the branch level and place it on the path of prosperity, progress and cohesion; the path on which our heroes past had toiled to place it on in the past.

“It is noteworthy that while harbouring that confidence, I will not pretend or shy away from the reality of the health of our dear branch. Conversely, since history, needless to say, is the recapitulation of the past, need I then remind us that anyone acquainted with the history of our branch is fully aware that the branch has since inception experienced both turbulence and fortunes.

“That being so, all hope of resuscitating the branch is not lost. I therefore wish to assure our teaming members of all creeds that my team and I are resolute and fully committed to fixing the turbulence no matter the cost, pain or obstacles; just as we are poised to reap from the fortunes by rejuvenating, reinvigorating and revamping the once robust branch for it to regain its lost glory,” Mr Kashim said.

