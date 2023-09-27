The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has announced the appointment of 94 social media influencers as media aides.

Their appointment came after the governor’s appointment of 44 social media influencers in September as “special reporters”.

With the latest appointment, the governor now has 138 special reporters working for him.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement on Tuesday, said the governor directed the appointees to cover various government ministries, agencies and parastatals.

Mr Bature said the appointments aimed to provide access to information about the activities of the government and the promotion of good governance.

“In tandem with the commitment of his administration to promote accessibility to information as a prelude to improving good governance in the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of additional Senior Special Reporters (SSRs) and Special Reporters (SRs).

“The SSRs and SRs are posted to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to complement the drive for transparency and accountability through information dissemination on government policies and programmes.

“While congratulating the new appointees, His Excellency urges them to discharge their responsibility by the ethics of media and digital communication, Mr Bature said in the statement.

The appointments of the 138 special reporters were in addition to about 200 people earlier appointed as senior special advisers, senior special assistants and assistants.

