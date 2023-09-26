Security operatives in Plateau State said they are investigating the killing of a community leader, Adamu Gabdo.

Mr Gabdo was killed on Saturday in Panyam in the troubled Mangu Local Government of Plateau.

The police spokesperson in Plateau State, Alfred Alabo, confirmed that the police was investigating the killing.

Also, the spokesperson of the Operation Safe Haven, Ishiaku Takwa, a major, told PREMIUM TIMES that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Third Armoured Division, Rukuba Barracks, in Jos, Abubakar Abdulsam, a major general, has ordered an investigation into the killing.

“I cannot tell you anything about the incident because the GOC ordered a full-scale investigation into the case.

“We want to know how he was killed, why he was killed and who killed him because our men had worked to achieve the hard-earned peace presently being enjoyed in the area.

“We will arrest the perpetrators and retrieve the corpse so we cannot allow some miscreants to set the hand of a clock back”, Mr Takwa said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the victim, Mr Gabdo had relocated to Toro Local Government in Bauchi following the recent spate of bloody inter-ethnic clashes in the Mangu area. He was on a condolence visit to the area on Saturday when he was killed.

Scores of people were killed in the tit-for-tat killings that lasted several weeks.

He was reportedly attacked by unknown persons on a motorbike on his way to a motor park after his visit to the residence of the district head of Panyam.

Mr Gabdo was the leader (Ardo of Fulani communities) in Panyam district before the crisis that broke out in May this year between the Mwaghavul and the Fulanis.

Some Fulani communities were displaced from the area following the clashes.

Condemnation

The Chairman of Mangu Local Government, Markus Artu, in a statement on Monday condemned the killing of Mr Gabdo.

Mr Artu described the killing as barbaric and an act of criminality by enemies of Plateau State who are against the peace being enjoyed in the state.

“The security operatives are on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act and will soon be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The people of Mangu had since resolved to live in peace with each other, irrespective of tribe or religion and would not allow anyone to come between them.

“The killing was a deliberate act by hoodlums who are bent on throwing the council area into another round of chaos at a time when relative peace has been achieved and the people are returning to their ancestral homes due to so many efforts made by the State Government under the leadership of State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

“I call on citizens to go about their lawful activity and caution against taking the laws into their hands as the government is doing everything possible to sustain the peace already being enjoyed in the state,” the local government chairman said.

