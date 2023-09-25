Seven more students of the Federal University Gusau and three workers of a construction company that were abducted on Friday have been rescued by a joint security team, a security official told PREMIUM TIMES.

The number of students rescued since Friday now stands at 13 after six were rescued a few hours after the abduction.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the terrorists riding on motorcycles invaded Sabon Gida, the university’s hosting community, and abducted 24 students and some residents of the community, including the employees of a construction company.

But a joint security team led by the commander of 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sani Ahmed, has now rescued seven more students and three construction company workers.

“Security operatives are still chasing the terrorists deep into the forest to ensure that all the victims have been rescued. We’ll continue to make more efforts to that effect,” a security agent, who asked for anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said.

He said the victims were rescued Sunday evening and have been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the rescue operation is being carried out by soldiers, policemen and operatives of the State Security Service.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazeed Abubakar, in a statement, also said more tactical police operatives have been deployed to rescue the students.

A relative of one of the rescued students, Aliyu Shehu, said the students were divided when they were abducted on Friday.

“She said some of her colleagues were taken toward Kaduna/Niger axis while they (his sisters) were taken towards a forest that links with Kebbi State. Some of them were not actually rescued; they escaped from the bandits but were seen in the bush and brought back by the soldiers.”

Sabon Gida, the university host community, has been facing security challenges with several students of the university abducted on different occasions.

A PREMIUM TIMES exclusive earlier this month revealed how the university management dismissed some students for protesting against the insecurity around the university.

Amnesty International speaks

Amnesty International has called for measures to rescue the abducted students.

While describing attacks on schools as war crimes and violation of international humanitarian law, Amnesty International said schools must be protected.

“The Nigerian authorities must take all lawful measures and do more to rescue and return to safety all the dozens of — mostly female students — of Federal University Gusau abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Friday,” Isa Sanusi, Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, said.

“Schools should be places of safety, and no person should have to choose between their education and their life. The Nigerian authorities have repeatedly claimed to be tackling the security situation in Zamfara State, but the ruthless activities of gunmen tell a different story,” Mr Sanusi said.

“The attack on Federal University Gusau and abduction of students may amount to war crime, and it is a violation of international humanitarian law. It also undermines the right to education.

“The authorities appear to have learned nothing from the series of schools abductions that took place across northern part of Nigeria. The latest abduction clearly shows, there appears to be no framework in place to prevent further schools abductions.”

“The Nigerian authorities must investigate the inexcusable security lapses that allowed this abduction to take place,” Mr Sanusi said.

