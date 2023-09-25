The Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, has alleged that the federal government is negotiating with terrorists in the state without his knowledge.

Mr Lawal, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been critical of negotiating with terrorists.

He said he has reports that negotiations are being carried out with some terrorists in various local government areas in Zamfara State.

The governor called for a comprehensive investigation into what he calls “secretive” negotiations held with bandits in the State.

“Reports indicated that a delegation allegedly sent by some agencies of the Federal Government has been holding talks with bandit groups in Zamfara without the knowledge of the State Government,” the governor said according to a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris.

He lamented the action of some federal government agencies engaged in negotiations with bandits without seeking recourse from the state government and other security agencies.

“Governor Dauda Lawal wishes to call on the Federal Government to clarify and investigate the actions of some unscrupulous elements sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in Zamfara.

“The Zamfara State Government has received reports of how some Federal Government delegation met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege.

“Previous administrations in the State failed to achieve positive outcomes in their attempts to engage in dialogue with bandits. We must learn from these past mistakes and adopt a new approach to restore peace in Zamfara,” Mr Idris said.

The governor’s spokesperson reiterated Mr Lawal’s stand that his administration would not negotiate with terrorists.

“Ensuring the fight against banditry is a top priority of Zamfara State Government, and we cannot afford to make any compromises in our efforts. We urge the Federal Government to take swift action by terminating the ongoing negotiations with the bandits in Zamfara, as it undermines progress so far,” he added.

Bello Matawalle, the immediate former governor, who was defeated by Mr Lawal, is the current minister of state for defence. He belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Matawalle championed peace deals and negotiations with terrorists while he was governor of the state from 2019 – 2023.

Abdulaziz Yari, Mr Matawalle’s predecessor, also had a peace dialogue with terrorists when he was the governor.

The North-west has been witnessing a series of terrorist activities leading to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of millions of others.

