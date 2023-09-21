The Ebonyi State Government, on Thursday, said it would prosecute a former general manager of the state fertilizer plant, Ogbonnaya Chukwu, over alleged financial impropriety.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, made the disclosure in Abakaliki while briefing reporters at the end of the state Executive Council meeting.

Mr Okpor said the council received a report of the audit panel set up by the government to probe Mr Chukwu’s tenure as the general manager of the plant.

“The panel from the office auditor-general of the state, indicted him for financial impropriety and other forms of unprofessional conduct.

“The panel reported that Chukwu used his private company to procure equipment and materials for the plant with government funds not properly accounted for,” he said.

The panel, according to the commissioner, recommended that the matter be referred to the state attorney general for further action.

“The government should charge the former GM for using the state storage facility for his private company.

“Board of directors should be properly constituted for effective supervision of the plant.

“Matters of criminality and shoddy transactions by the former GM should be referred to the police for investigation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) could not get the former general manager’s comment as he did not respond to phone calls from our reporter

Recruitment into state civil service

He also said that the council received a report that 17, 834 applications were received by the state Civil Service Commission for employment.

“5,352 met the requirement of submitting original certificates with their application while the rest submitted their statements of results.

“The EXCO resolved to uphold the above shortlisting criteria but opportunities would be given to those who did not attach their certificates to do so before the screening,” he said.

Mr Okpor remarked that the governor, who is the council’s chairperson, emphasised that the recruitment should be based on merit.

“This is to give all applicants equal opportunities to compete for jobs as the commission was urged to fasttrack the process to conclude the exercise quickly,” he said.

(NAN)

