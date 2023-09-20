The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, and has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nadir Gawuna, the winner of the 18 March election, the Daily Trust newspaper is reporting.
INEC had declared Mr Yusuf of the NNPP the winner of the election having polled the highest valid votes cast in the governorship election on 18 March.
Not satisfied with the outcome of the election, Mr Gawuna of the APC approached the election petition tribunal sitting in Kano to challenge the victory of Mr Yusuf.
Details later.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999