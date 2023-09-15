Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has sacked his commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu, for issuing a death threat to judges of the state’s governorship electoral petition tribunal .

The Kano State Government’s spokesperson, Halilu Dantiye, announced the sacking to reporters late Friday at a press conference at the Government House.

Mr Dantiye said the governor also relieved Yusuf Imam, his Special Adviser on Youths of his appointment over a statement he made against Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Mr Dantiye said the governor condemned the statements saying the statements did not represent the official position of the State Government under his leadership.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Aliyu made the statements during a protest and prayer session organised by the state government for a favourable outcome for the party at the election tribunal.

Mr Aliyu also promised to unleash mayhem on residents of the state, one worse than what residents of neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara are going through.

He said if the tribunal judges ruled against his party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the petition before it, they may pay with their lives.

“I am sending this message to the tribunal judges, any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.

“We are promising you (our supporters), we are receiving your complaints, the votes you cast on his excellency (Governor Yusuf) will not go in vain unless we lose our lives or the Kano State will fall.

“Another message for the leaders. You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina, I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be more deadly than the ones in those states and Borno,” Mr Aliyu said.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, a former deputy governor of the State, Hafiz Abubakar, top members of the state’s executive council and special advisers and assistants to the governor.

Below is the full state from the State Government by Mr Dantiye

“The attention of the Kano State Government has been drawn to videos trending on social media platforms featuring the State Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alh. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya making threatening statements on Judges of the Tribunal.

“While that of the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Alh Yusuf Imam making unguarded and disrespectful statements on His Excellency Alh Kashim Shettima GCON the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While condemning the unfortunate threat to the Judges and the disrespect shown to the VP, we wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed do not represent the official position of the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“It is important to emphasise that neither of the two officials has any clearance to speak on behalf of the government and none of them serves as the official spokesperson of the government.

“Kano State Government under HE Abba Kabir Yusuf holds the Judiciary in very high esteem and expresses a tremendous amount of respect to justices and all judicial officers.

Besides the good understanding between the government and people of Kano State and Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Kano State Governor HE Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf deeply respects the person and office of the Vice President His Excellency Alh. Kashim Shettima GCON will not condone any iota of disrespect to the Vice President or any other Nigerian leader.

“For these reasons, the Governor of Kano State has relieved the two officials of their appointment with immediate effect: Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alh Adamu A. Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Alh Yusuf Imam.

“The Kano State Government has also directed that, henceforth, no official of government should speak on any matter outside the purview of their MDAs without express clearance and permission. Henceforth, Unguarded and inflammatory statements will not be condoned.

“The Ministry of Information is directed to ensure that all media outlets in the state especially radio stations are complying with the extant guidelines provided by regulatory agencies.

“While expressing our faith in the judicial process, believing very strongly that justice will prevail at all the levels of judicial processes, the Kano State Government wishes to call on all residents in the state to remain law-abiding and continue to go about their normal businesses without any hindrances, Mr Dantiye said.

SIGNED:

Hon. Baba Halilu Dantiye, MON, mini

Commissioner of Information

