Seven people were killed while several others were wounded when terrorists attacked Doka community of Sabuwa Local Government of Katsina State on Tuesday.

A source said about 12 residents of the community were abducted while cattle and other domestic animals were rustled.

Those killed include six men and a woman while those wounded, most of whom are men, are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina.

Sabuwa is one of the most insecure areas in Katsina as terrorists and other outlaws roam freely and attack communities at will. Aside other areas in Katsina, Sabuwa shares shares boundaries with Kaduna State.

“Doka was one of the few communities considered impenetrable before today’s attack,” a source who is from the community said. He asked for anonymity for security reasons.

“They (terrorists) made several attempts to attack the community before today; that was why they came in large numbers.”

He said the terrorists, who stormed the community, spent about three hours – from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. before they left with the abductees.

“The terrorists parked their motorcycles about a kilometre from the community and walked to avoid catching the attention of the vigilante members stationed in the area,” the source said. The source claimed security agents didn’t respond to distress calls by residents.

Ghost towns

Our source said several villages in the area are becoming ghost communities due to the incessant attacks by the terrorists.

Communities from Funtua, Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa areas around the area are the worse hits in terms of terrorists’ activities, he said through phone.

“It’s not easy for our people. Life has become difficult because we can’t even go to the farm or patronise local markets and these are the only things we know how to do,” the source, a local business man, added.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Sadik confirmed the attack to reporters in Katsina but didn’t give details.

He said six people were killed while five were injured and added that fresh security measures have been taken to avert further attacks and rescue the abducted persons.

The central and southern parts of Katsina have been witnessing series of terrorist activities for over a decade.

The attack in Doka happened a few days after the killing of a commercial vehicle driver and abduction of about four passengers on Sheme – Yankara road under Faskari area in the state.

