At least nine worshippers have been reported killed in an attack by suspected terrorists in the Saya-Saya community in Ikara Local Government of Kaduna State.

The member representing Ikara local government at the state’s House of Assembly, Alhassan Muhammed, told PREMIUM TIMES that the assailants attacked two communities.

“The sad incident happened on Friday after Insha’i prayer, the gunmen invaded the Saya-Saya town on a motorcycle with sophisticated weapons.

“They started shooting inside and outside the mosque during the night prayer, killing seven people inside the mosque and two others in the neighbourhood.

“The Kaduna State government, the local government councils and other stakeholders are on top of the situation to prevent the recurrence of the ugly incident,” the lawmaker said.

A witness, Dan-Asabe Ikara, said two other people were killed by the same attackers at Tashin Dauda – a neighbouring community while fleeing from the scene of the attack.

“I was there when the incident happened, we were praying. I was at the mosque premises, and two of the attackers covered their faces and approached the mosque before they started firing.

One of them (attackers) blew a whistle, and one other said “we have arrived” before they started firing indiscriminately at the worshippers.

They killed six people inside the mosque, and the seventh victim died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, in Kano State, before being attended (to) by a medical doctor,” Mr Ikara said.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Calls made to his phone number did not connect. He also did not reply to an sms sent to him requesting comment.

