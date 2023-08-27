The man who is investigating the alleged bribery video of APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje is now being investigated by two federal agencies, leading to suspicions of using federal might to stifle local investigations.

Two federal anti-graft agencies, EFCC and CCB, have, in separate letters, written to the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission about their investigation of its chairperson, Muhuyi Magaji.

Mr Magaji recently announced the investigation of Mr Ganduje based on a video that showed him stuffing dollars in his pocket, money allegedly received as a bribe from a contractor. That video and the scandal it generated was described as #GandujeGate by many Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ganduje, who left office as Kano governor in May, frustrated an investigation of the video scandal by the Kano House of Assembly through various means including court orders.

While in office, Mr Ganduje’s government also accused Mr Magaji of improprieties and controversially removed him from office.

However, Mr Magaji was reinstated by Mr Ganduje’s successor as Kano governor.

About a month after his reinstatement, Mr Magaji announced the investigation of Mr Ganduje. A month later, and days after Mr Ganduje emerged as the chairperson of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, the EFCC and CCB notified that they were investigating Mr Magaji.

The EFCC, ICPC Investigation

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), in a letter signed by its Director of Intelligence, Investigation & Monitoring, Gwimi S. P., and addressed to the Kano anti-corruption commission, said it has launched an investigation into the alleged violation of the Code of Public Officers by Mr Magaji.

In the 14 August letter, it called on the director of the Personnel Management Department of the Kano anti-corruption agency to provide the requested information to aid the probe.

“Under the mandate and powers of the Bureau as enshrined in the 3rd Schedule, Part 1, paragraph 3(e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the Code of Conduct Bureau is investigating a case of alleged violation of the Code of Public Officers against a staff of your organisation by name Muhuyi Magaji Gado. Consequently, you are kindly requested to furnish the Bureau with certified True Copies (CTC) of detailed information on the following. I. His letter of appointment/acceptance II Salary payslips from July 2020 to August 2023; III. Records of Service,” the CCB wrote.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also summoned the Director of Finance of the Kano anti-graft agency to its Abuja head office to furnish the agency with relevant transactions involving Mr Magaji.

The EFCC’s letter dated 8 August, was signed by the acting deputy director of Cybercrime and Other Related Offences, Muhtar Bello. The anti-graft agency demanded the financial records of Mr Magaji from 2019.

“The Commission is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from your office is imperative. Given the above, you are requested to kindly release the Director of Finance and Accounts to report for an interview with the undersigned through the Team Leader AFF/TC at Plot 301/302 Institution and Research District Jabi, along Airport Road, Abuja on Monday, 29th August 2023 by 1000hours.

“He should come along with the following information: I. Details of total funds released to your office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from the 2019 to 2021 fiscal year. II. Details of total funds released to your office by the Kano State Ministry of Local Government from 2019 to 2021 including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts,” the EFCC letter stated.

Unending crisis

In July 2021, the Kano State House of Assembly called for the suspension of Mr Magaji as the head of the anti-corruption agency for a month over his alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state. The state government implemented the resolution.

The suspension, according to the state assembly, followed a letter of complaint it received from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Mr Ganduje’s administration, which implemented the assembly’s resolution, later dismissed Mr Magaji.

While on suspension, Mr Magaji sued the Kano State government for denying him his rights and privileges. He asked the court to reverse his suspension.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja later ruled that Mr Magaji’s removal was unconstitutional and he remained the substantive head of the commission.

The court declared that Mr Magaji be reinstated as the substantive chairman of the anti-corruption commission because he was not given a fair hearing before he was dismissed.

The court ordered the Kano State Government to pay Mr Magaji his outstanding salaries and arrears. The government reportedly paid Mr Magaji his entitlements as ordered by the court.

He was reinstated in June by Abba Yusuf, the incumbent governor.

Following his reinstatement, he launched an investigation into the video showing Mr Ganduje stuffing wads of dollars in his pocket. The governor allegedly collected the ‘bribe’ from a government contractor.

Mr Magaji could not be reached for comments on the latest development when our reporter reached out to him on Saturday via phone calls and text messages. Also, the Kano Information Commissioner under Mr Ganduje, Mohammed Garba, declined to comment on the matter, referring enquiries to the EFCC and CCB.

Kano Politics

The controversy surrounding Mr Magaji is believed to be part of the broader politicking between Mr Ganduje and his predecessor as Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Both men were close allies with Mr Ganduje serving as deputy when Mr Kwankwaso was Kano governor. However, both men later fell out and have been sworn enemies.

Mr Ganduje’s loyalists had claimed that the #GandujeGate now being investigated by Mr Magaji’s agency, was doctored and made public by agents of Mr Kwankwaso. A PREMIUM TIMES investigation, however, showed the video to be authentic.

Mr Kwankwaso tried to unseat Mr Ganduje in 2019 but the then-governor narrowly won his re-election amidst allegations of electoral fraud.

However, in 2023, Mr Kwankwaso’s candidate, Mr Yusuf, defeated the candidate supported by Mr Ganduje who had ended his constitutionally allowed second term in office.

