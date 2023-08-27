The 27 local governments in Jigawa State have failed to remit at least N3.2 billion in statutory pension deductions and contributions for several years, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Official documents exclusively obtained by this newspaper revealed that the councils did not remit appropriate pension dues in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The documents also suggest that the failure of the councils to remit the funds as mandated by law has put the state contributory pension scheme in a bad state.

The document, a transitional committee report, lists the outstanding payment backlog of the 27 local government councils as the 17 per cent contributions from September 2014 to May 2015 which amounts to N1.25 billion.

Similarly, in 2019, the unremitted funds stood at N254.6 million; N795 million in 2020 and N920.9 million in 2021; totalling over N3.2 billion.

What the state’s pension law says

Section 4 of the Jigawa (State and Local Government) Contributory Pension Scheme law mandates each pensionable worker to contribute eight per cent of their basic salary; while the state and local governments are to contribute 17 per cent of the basic salary of all of the affected staff on their payroll.

Retired workers would be entitled to enjoy their retirement benefits from the fund when they have contributed for at least five years. Those who contributed for less than five years would be refunded their eight per cent contributions plus the interest earned.

The scheme commenced with the state employees on 1 February 2001 and the maturity date for the scheme was 1 February 2006.

The staff of the local government councils and local government education authority joined the scheme in November 2004, and the judiciary (High Court, Sharia Court, and Judicial Service Commission) joined the scheme in January 2006.

Distressed pension scheme

Since its inception, the pension scheme was solely managed by HNB Trustees Limited, later known as PHB Capital and Trust Limited.

However, in compliance with the provision of the Pension Reform Act 2004 that all pension funds are to be managed by PENCOM Licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), the board of trustees of the Jigawa pension scheme approved six pension administrators – Veritas Glavills Pension Limited – managing 20 per cent of assets; Fidelity Pension Limited, 16 per cent; Trustfund Vaughn Pensions Limited, 16 per cent; Leadway Pension Limited, 16 per cent; Access Pension Managers, 16 per cent and Oak Pension 16 per cent.

From 2015 to February this year, the official documents revealed that a total of N35.1 billion was collected as eight per cent and 17 per cent contributions. However, under the same period under review, a total of N49.6 billion was also paid to 13,225 pensioners from the state, local government councils and local education authorities.

The earnings from the gross assets from May 2015 to March 2023 was N18.7 billion and the total funds’ assets as of March stood at N10.8 billion.

With the government paying more to pensioners than the pension contributions remitted, officials who asked not to be named say the situation may lead to non-payment of pensioners’ dues unless the total funds due are remitted.

Most local governments in Jigawa, like their counterparts in many parts of Nigeria, rely on federal statutory allocations to survive. However, most states operate joint state/local government accounts that allow state governors to determine the amount sent to each local government. Many local governments thus become underfunded barely having enough to pay salaries.

PREMIUM TIMES could not establish if the local governments in Jigawa got all of their statutory allocations that could have enabled them to make the due pension contributions.

When this newspaper reached out to the state’s commissioner for local government affairs, Ahmad Garba, on the situation, he did not respond to phone calls and messages sent to him. He was also not in his office when our reporter visited and officials there declined to speak on his behalf.

Similarly, the chairman of the All Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON), Jigawa chapter, Bala Chamo, was not in office when our reporter visited him on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He also did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

Also, the chairman of the Jigawa State Union of Pensioners, Umar Sani, declined to comment when our reporter reached out to him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

