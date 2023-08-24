The Nigerian Army has solicited the support and cooperation of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the fight against insecurity in Katsina State.

The Commander of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Katsina, Oluremi Fadairo, a brigadier general, solicited the cooperation when he paid a familiarisation visit to the NSCDC Command in Katsina on Thursday.

“The visit is for familiarisation and to seek your support and cooperation to collectively face security challenges in the state.

“I am here to extend my hand of fellowship to the Command, and my doors are always open to promote good working relationships between us,’’ Mr Fadairo told the NSCDC Commandant, Jamilu Indabawa.

He stressed the need for regular supervision and monitoring of arms and ammunition, armouries and personnel to fish out bad eggs in the system and to ensure proper compliance with the rules of engagement.

Responding to the gesture, Mr Indabawa expressed NSCDC’s preparedness to cooperate and collaborate with all security agencies in the state.

He also assured of collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate security and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Mr Fadairo assumed office as Commander of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on 4 August.

(NAN)

