Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa has written to the state’s House of Assembly that he will begin a six-day official trip to Rwanda beginning on Wednesday.
The Speaker, Haruna Aliyu, read the governor’s letter on the floor of the House on Wednesday.
“This is to inform the honourable House that I intend to embark on a six-day official trip to Rwanda.
“The trip is for a retreat organised by the UNDP and the Nigerian Governors Forum for all governors.
“This will be taking place in Kigali from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, both days inclusive.
“This is for the honourable House’s kind information and records,’’ the letter read.
(NAN)
