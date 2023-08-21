The police in Kano State, North-west Nigeria, on Monday, banned protests allegedly being planned by the members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in preparation for the governorship election tribunal judgement in the state.

Tension is high in the state over the planned outcome of the governorship election tribunal judgement as both the members of the ruling NNPP and opposition APC are optimistic about their candidate’s chances at the tribunal.

The representatives of the NNPP and APC submitted their final address at the court on Monday, while the tribunal chairperson, Flora Azinge, failed to announce the date of the final judgement day as expected.

Mrs Azinge had earlier accused an unnamed Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) of attempting to bribe her with N10 billion.

READ ALSO:

“A Senior Advocate of Ni­geria who has a pending case before me is attempting to bribe me. Money has been flying in this tribunal since yesterday. Whoever collects money on my behalf, God will punish that person and his generation yet unborn – to the fourth generation.

“They keep abusing judges, insulting us every day in the pa­pers, in the media – that we are taking bribes. Let me repeat that nobody should ap­proach me with money again. I’m contented with what God has given me, and I have a roof over my head, Mrs Azinge announced in open court.

Ban on the planned protests

The police accused both the NNPP and APC of deliberate plans to foment trouble by sponsoring protests

The police commissioner in the state, Muhammad Gumel, in a statement, said the command had banned all forms of protest to prevent possible clashes and uprisings.

“In consideration of the confirmatory intelligence products at the disposal of this police command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the state.

“Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilising rented crowds in the guise of a Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organisers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state by playing around with the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offence against National Security.

“Checks have so far been conducted by this Police Command, and it’s revealing that some members of both two political parties are influencing the members of the Civil Society to embark on this decision merely as a result of their apprehensions and to pre-empt the judgement of the election Tribunal.

“Finally, this police command is ever grateful for the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the state for peace, security, stability and the overall interest of all residents,” the police statement warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

