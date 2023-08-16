A civil society organisation in Zamfara State, the Zamfara Circle, has called on the governor of the state, Dauda Lawal, to develop a comprehensive security strategy to combat terrorism.

The group, in a statement by its chairperson, Aminu Lawal, on Tuesday, said the strategy should have local content and input from all security stakeholders for a long-term solution.

“While looking for external support, Zamfara State Government should not completely rely on such support and must deploy local mechanisms to complement and effectively address this menace,” he said.

Zamfara Circle commended the governor for his stakeholder engagement approach, especially his meetings with the national security adviser and the service chiefs but said more needs to be done.

“Zamfara Circle is deeply concerned about the alarming increase in banditry activities in Zamfara state. The Circle condemns, in the strongest terms, these barbaric attacks on innocent citizens and sympathises with the victims across the state.

“These violent and incessant attacks by bandit terrorists over the years have not only compromised the security of lives but also disrupted the economic and social development of Zamfara state. It has also created an atmosphere of fear, instability, anguish and hopelessness among the good people of the state, leaving communities in abject poverty,” Mr Lawal, who is a university lecturer,” said in the statement.

The organisation accused the state government of being slow in providing solutions to the situation and not having any strategy to displace terrorists.

“The Circle is worried that despite the formal declaration of the state government that it will no longer dialogue with these terrorists—which might have triggered the recent attacks—it seems the Government has no clear strategy in place to deal with these beasts decisively. While the Circle also believes that the government should not negotiate from the position of weakness, the actions from the authorities so far have not been encouraging,” the statement added.

Other recommendations made by Zamfara Circle include the establishment of a trained and well-equipped Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a special adviser on security matters should be appointed to coordinate security activities in the state.

Zamfara, like several other states in the North-west, has been battling terrorist attacks for over a decade. And there has been a sharp increase in the attacks since June.

The call is coming hours after terrorists invaded Bungudu town, 20 kilometres from the state capital and abducted seven people, including a top retired civil servant, the first son of the emir of Bungudu and five women.

Two weeks ago, a divisional police office was attacked in the same town. The assailants killed a policeman, Nura Ibrahim, during the attack.

Other areas that witnessed terrorist attacks in the last few days include Talata Mafara town, where 11 construction company workers were abducted and the killing of seven soldiers in the Dansadau emirate.

