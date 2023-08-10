In a series of appointments made between June and August, the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has appointed 97 people as special advisers and assistants.

Minutes after he was inaugurated on 29 May, he announced the appointment of Abdullahi Baffa as the secretary to the state government. He also appointed Shehu Sagagi as his chief of staff; Farouq Kurawa as principal private secretary; Abdullahi Rogo as chief protocol and Sanusi Bature, as chief press secretary.

The appointments of the special advisers and assistants were announced at intervals through statements by the press secretary, Mr Bature, between June and August.

On 14 June the governor appointed his first set of special assistants and advisers and the latest on 7 August when 42 people were appointed.

Later in the same month, the governor appointed 25 special advisers and assistants.

Later in the month, he appointed 10 more special advisers which include, Garba Dirbunde, special adviser on local government affairs; Wakili Garko, special adviser on diaspora matters; Yusha’u Salisu, special adviser, joint security services and Musa Tsamiya, special adviser on drainages;

Others are Gwani Falaki, special adviser on religious affairs; Sulaiman Sani, special adviser on civil service matters; Auwalu Arzai, a professor, special adviser of higher education; Ahmad Sawaba, special adviser, on wildlife conservation; Tajuddeen Gambo, special adviser, of education and Baba Umar, special adviser, private and voluntary schools.

The spokesperson Mr Bature said the appointments were based on merit, loyalty and commitment.

Below are the fresh 42 appointees announced by the governor on 7 August.

1. Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada, Senior Special Assistant, Information Communication Technology (SSA ICT).

2. Muhammad Sani Hotoro (Dan Sani), Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Cooperative Groups.

3. Barr. Nura Abdullahi Bagwai, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Justice

4. Hon. Surajo Kanawa, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Public Mobilisation, Kano South

5. Muhd Sani Salisu Rimingado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Public Mobilisation, Kano North

6. Nuhu Isa Gawuna, Senior Special Assistant(SSA), Public Mobilisation, Kano Central

7. Akibu Isa Murtala, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor

8. Muhmud Tajo Gaya, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Medical Outreach.

9. Akibu Shehu Haske, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Print Media

10. Bashir Sanata Sharada, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Publicity

11. Jamilu Batayya, Senior Special Assistant ( SSA), Business Development

12. Yahuza Adamu Yankaba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Motor Parks

13. Kabiru Labour Kankarofi, Special Assistant (SA), Motor Parks

14. Lurwanu Kanwa, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Rural Development

15. Aminu Iliyasu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Finance, Office of the Accountant General

16. Hassan Muhd Sadiq, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Consumer Protection

17. Engr. Shehu Shemo, Senior Special Assistant I (SSA), Project Monitoring

18. Abdurraman Abubakar Gobirawa, Senior Special Assistant I (SSA), Markets

19. Barr. Sadiq Sabo Kurawa, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Legal Matters

20. Engr. Abduljabbar Muhammad Nanono, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Energy and Power

21. Ibrahim Muhd Tukur Giginyu, Senior Special Assistant I (SSA), Streetlights

22. Jamilu Lawan Saji, Senior Special Assistant II (SSA) Special Duties, (Governor’s Office).

23. Raji Hamisu Musa, Senior Special Assistant III (SSA), Special Duties (Governor’s Office)

24. Aminu Imam Wali, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), KNARDA

25. Ibrahim Umar, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Security

26. Tijjani Hussain Gandu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Engagement with Artists (Mawallafa)

27. Sunusi Hafiz (Oscar 442), Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Kanywood Affairs

28. Sani Igwe, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), GSM Market

29. Garba Maisalati Garko, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Transportation

30. Alaramma Idris Ishaq Tarauni, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Islamiyya Schools

31. Zakari Usman Balan, Senior Special Assistant I (SSA), Irrigation

32. Abdullahi Tank Galadanchi, Senior Special Assistant I (SSA) Radio

33. Lt. Mohd Usaini Dadin Kowa, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Military Affairs

34. Fara’a Ibrahim Rogo, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Petroleum Products Marketers Affairs

35. Maryam Abubakar Jankunne, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Rural Women Mobilisation

36. Hafsat Aminu Adhama, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Girl Child Education

37. Binta Zakari (Bintoto Kofar Ruwa), Senior Special Assistant I ((SSA), Women Enlightenment

38. Abdullahi Ahmad Namama, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Intergovernmental and Foreign Affairs

39. Abbah Dala, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Public Affairs

40. Babangida Sa’id (IBB), Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Marshalls

41. Isa Musa Kumurya, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Party Marshalls

42. Yahaya Musa Kwankwaso, Deputy Chief of Protocol (DCoP) to the Governor.

The appointments take effect immediately, all appointees are expected to discharge their responsibility with the highest level of commitment and dedication.

