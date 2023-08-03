The Zamfara State government on Thursday received four girls abducted by terrorists in January after they were released by their abductors.

The girls: Jamila Isa, Aisha Isa, Ummulkhairi Musa and UmmulKhairi Umar, were abducted on Kaura Namoda – Birnin Magaji road.

Both the state government and families of the girls didn’t say if a ransom was paid before the girls were released.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the girls were brought to the state capital, Gusau, by men of the State Security Service (SSS).

A statement by Sulaiman idris, the Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, said the girls were rescued through “government intervention”.

The state government said it was worried after receiving a video showing the girls in captivity pleading with their families and the government to come to their rescue.

“As the Chief Executive of Zamfara State, I want to express my utmost gratitude to Allah for the freedom of these ladies who were kidnapped some seven months ago. It is indeed a moment of happiness for the government and the families of the victims.I am calling on the victims to consider what happened as a test from the Almighty Allah. Let it not in any way affect their lives, for they have a better future ahead,” Zamfara governor, Dauda Lawal, said according to his spokesperson.

The governor said the rescued girls will be fully reintegrated into the society and their needs provided for.

“My government is determined to do whatever it takes to bring an end to the menace of kidnapping and banditry in our dear state. It is a collective responsibility; we must cooperate and always provide security with relevant information,” the governor said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted an uncle to one of the victims, who is from Kura in Bungudu area, he said:

“I’ll not say anything. We’re happy that they have been released. What matters to us is that they are here with us. We thank you journalists for your efforts in publicising the predicament of our children.”

Zamfara State is one of the states suffering from severe terrorists activities in the North-west. Several abducted people are still in terrorists’ camps spread all over the state.

