The governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, on Monday, prayed to the Kaduna Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isa Ashiru.

The PDP and its candidate are challenging the victory of Mr Sani in the 18 March governorship election.

Mr Uba’s legal team, led by Bayo Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in an application filed on 23 July, moved the motion to end proceedings in the petition based on the latest pronouncement of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ojo referred to the 18 July 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, in the case of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

He said the petition was knocked off at the preliminary stage due to a fatal error by the petitioners in applying for the crucial pre-hearing notice.

The governor’s counsel urged the tribunal to revisit his earlier motion during the pre-hearing stage that Mr Isa and PDP had abandoned their petition and same be dismissed.

Another pre-hearing motion from the governor also called for the dismissal of the petition for being filed out of time.

He cited several legal authorities especially decided cases of the Court of Appeal, to show the petition has procedural default.

“Your Lordship doesn’t have to wait till the end of the tribunal, Lordships are bound to follow appeal court; there is no petition before your Lordship again.

“Sitting here, listening to witnesses is a waste of time. Your lordship should take cognisance of all judgement and follow what the court of appeal has said”, he said.

While responding, counsel to the petitioners, Oluwole Iyamu, a senior advocate, urged the tribunal to dismiss the respondents’ application.

He stated that the law expounded by the Supreme Court is that the ruling on the application should be deferred till the end of the tribunal’s term.

”We submit that even in the light court of the appellate court’s decision, a Supreme Court has also been discovered,” he said.

Mr Iyamu moved a motion that the petitioners’ be allowed to present additional 15 witnesses apart from the 25 stated during the pre-hearing.

The respondents objected to the motion, saying it was an abuse of proceedings as the petitioners’ ought to list the total number of witnesses they intended to present in their earlier application.

Victor Oviawe, one of the judges of the tribunal said that the ruling of the respondent’s application to dismiss the petition would be delivered on a day to be communicated to all parties in the petition.

He added that the ruling of the objection raised by the respondents on the petitioners’ application to present additional witnesses had been deferred.

“If the details given by the witnesses are found to be invalid, it will be expunged from the records,” he said.

