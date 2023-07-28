The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it seized fake drugs and unregistered products worth over N10 million from hawkers’ and illegal drug sellers’ outlets in some parts of Kaduna State.

The Deputy Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Pharmaceutical Enforcement Directorate, Kaduna State, Tamanuwa Andrew-Baba, said in Kaduna on Friday.

He explained that the raid was conducted to clear out hawkers on major streets, motor parks and around worship centres, adding that its operatives arrested six suspects.

Mr Andrew-Baba said the raid was conducted following a sensitisation campaign on the dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide, which began two weeks ago.

“We came out to raid hawkers on the streets, motor parks and worship centres as a fallout of our Director-General’s promise.

“He promised that we would commence a regional clam down on all hawkers to ensure people got the right medicines.”

He said the exercise was a warning to drug peddling to desist from their act or risk prosecution.

He said some of the items seized were over-the-counter drugs, which were not supposed to be sold by hawkers.

“We found some of the hawkers selling drugs, such as Hiegra 200mg, which is above what our agency registers; our agency registers 100mg.

“Most of the drugs seized are sex enhancers, like ‘night rockets’, ‘black diamonds’, ‘double rockets’, ‘AK-47’, and many other herbal products,” he said.

“We will continue to sensitise members of the public to stop patronising the hawkers, as what they are selling is not NAFDAC-approved.

“If there is no buyer, then there will be no seller,” he added

