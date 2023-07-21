The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of three principals of public secondary schools for dereliction of duty.

The government however rewarded another for diligence to work.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Ameen Yassar, in Kano on Friday.

The schools affected are G.G.S.S. Dawanau, G.G.S.S. Kwa and G.A.S.S. Dawanau, all in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has directed that the Principal of Government Girls Secondary School Harbau, in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, be rewarded for her diligence.

The state Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa, announced this shortly after visiting the schools between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, where he found out that the affected principals had not reported to their duty posts.

He said that all three principals have routinely absconded from work on Fridays for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness or any form of official misconduct, therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith,” he said.

The commissioner directed that new and competent principals be posted to the three affected schools immediately to ensure that academic activities were not disrupted.

READ ALSO: Police vow to clamp down on Kano pharmaceutical traders rejecting relocation

Mr Doguwa also directed that four teachers at GGSS Kwa and two at GASS Dawanau be queried for truancy.

“The action of these principals and teachers depicts unseriousness.

“We are a serious government and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our plans for education,” he warned. (NAN)

AAG/MST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

