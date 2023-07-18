Subsistence farmers in the Madobi community in Dutse Local Government, Jigawa State, have expressed mixed reactions following the state government’s reduction of the price of fertilisers.

On Monday, the governor, Namadi Umar, launched the sale of subsidised fertilisers by 38 per cent to the farmers and directed the Jigawa Agriculture Supply Company (JASCO) to ensure that it reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The governor announced the purchase of 200 truckloads of fertilisers to farmers in the state.

A farmer, Musa Ismail, on Tuesday, told PREMIUM TIMES that while the government’s gesture was commendable, he fears that middlemen may sabotage the initiative.

“Before the government subsidised the price, the amount was too high that I could not buy enough fertilisers to meet my needs, I only planned to buy a half bag at the open competitive market,” Mr Ismail said.

“According to what I heard, the government have subsidised the price, but I am yet to buy the fertiliser, and I hope to buy it at the subsidised rate when it’s available.

“Presently, with the fuel increment and inflation rate in the country, things are already difficult, farming is the only option left for low-income earners like myself.

“The government can intervene in the issues of fertiliser and petrol; these are things that directly impacted the downtrodden, let them help us.

“The government has to play a critical role in ensuring that the subsidised fertiliser reaches the farmer at the grassroots. People are very difficult to predict, the governor’s effort in reducing the cost of fertiliser is commendable and a welcome development, but it can be sabotaged at the tail end.

“We need honest people like him to ensure that the farmers at the grassroots get the fertilisers at a subsidised price. The price is okay since they cut almost half of it; it’s affordable for me,” Mr Ismail said.

But Husseini Sule, another farmer in the same community, said even if the government subsidises the price to the lowest amount, he cannot buy it because he does not have the means to.

He said he has been using manure for farming.

“I have been using manure as fertiliser to spread on my farm for years. But I am aware that the government have subsidised the price of fertilisers, but I can’t buy it,” Mr Sule said.

How fertilisers will reach the ‘real farmer’ – Governor

At the flagging ceremony, the governor said the price of the fertiliser is being subsidised to support the farming population of the state to attain food security.

Mr Namadi directed the state-owned agriculture supply company to sell the fertiliser at N16,000 per bag against the market price of N26,000.

“The fertiliser that is being sold at the current market price of N26,000 per bag in the market, we are subsiding by 38 per cent, and (I have) directed the Jigawa agriculture supply company to sell to the farmers at N16,000 to the farmers per bag.

“Part of our social responsibility is to supply farm inputs to the farmers at the right time, quantity and at a subsidised price because agriculture is the mainstay of the Jigawa economy. About 80% of our people are farmers; as a government, we must support agriculture.

“We will do everything possible to support agriculture and ensure that agriculture is mechanised and provide an enabling environment to expand irrigation in Jigawa state,” he added.

