The Kebbi State government has distributed relief materials to victims of a rainstorm in Zauro, a community in Birnin Kebbi Local Government of the state.

On 30 June, a rainstorm destroyed over 100 houses in the community, with 229 rendered partially or completely displaced.

On Wednesday, during the distribution of the materials, the Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Abbas Rabi’u, said the items would be distributed to the affected people in accordance with the inventory earlier taken.

“This has enabled the agency to determine the food items and building materials to be provided to the victims based on their peculiar needs,” he said.

Mr Rabi’u assured that the items would be distributed judiciously to the targeted persons, even as he expressed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all the victims got the relief materials.

“Items to be distributed included: building materials, such as 1,000 bags of cement, 300 bundles of roofing sheets and 1,000 ceilings, among others.

” We are going to distribute 100 bags of rice, 100 bags each of maize, millets and guinea corn as well as mosquito nets and blankets,” he said.

The director advised urban and rural dwellers to plant trees around their houses to mitigate the impacts of wind and rainstorms.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Muhammad Dikko thanked the state government, SEMA and other community stakeholders for helping the community after the incident.

“We already have a committee on the ground, comprising the village heads, youths and religious leaders, who would assist in ensuring equity and justice during the distribution of the materials,” Mr Dikko said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

