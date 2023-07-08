Katsina State government has concluded arrangements to engage about 2,400 youths to assist in providing security in some local governments hit by insecurity.

In a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the state governor on media, Malam Miqdad, on Saturday, the government said it has already started planning how to go about the recruitment of the youths in eight local governments.

The local governments are Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa and Jibia. He said 300 youths will be recruited from eight of the local governments.

“On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruk Lawal-Jobe, launched the distribution of forms to the LG chairmen whose LGAs have been battling with insecurity.

“The forms will be subsequently distributed to able-bodied youths who are willing and ready to take part in the protection of the lives and properties of their community members.”

He said the development was one of the key campaign promises of the governor, adding that the youths would be trained by security personnel.

Katsina, like most states in Nigeria’s North-west region, is grappling with serious insecurity.

Gangs of terrorists have laid siege on rural communities killing and kidnapping residents at will. These attacks have led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the country with people displaced and others killed in the decade-long conflict.

Efforts by the government and security agencies have fallen short of arresting the situation and the approach of recruiting youth to provide security is similar to what was done in Borno State where a youth vigilante group called Civilian JTF has been instrumental in rolling back the threat posed by Islamist group Boko Haram.

(NAN)

