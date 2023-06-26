Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, on Monday, appointed his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, as the state’s Commissioner for Local Government.

The governor also assigned portfolios to 18 other commissioners.

The commissioners were sworn in on Monday at the Government House.

The deputy governor, Mr Abdulsalam, was the chief of staff to a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Other politicians who served as commissioners in the administration of Mr Kwankwaso and were appointed again into the new cabinet are Umar Doguwa, a former commissioner for higher education; Ali Makoda, a former commissioner for environment; Ladidi Garko, a former information commissioner; Abubakar Labaran, a former commissioner for health and Danjuma Mahmoud, a former accountant-general of the state, among others.

Two of the commissioners-nominees have travelled to Saudi Arabia for the hajj exercise; they are yet to be screened by the state’s lawmakers.

Below is the full list of the new commissioners and their Ministries

1. The deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, Ministry for Local Government

2. Haruna Doguwa, Ministry of Education

3. Ali Makoda, Ministry Water Resources

4. Abubakar Yusuf, Ministry of Health

5. Marwan Ahmad, Ministry of Works and Housing

6. Haruna Dederi, Commissioner for Justice

7. Yusuf Kofar-Mata Ministry for Higher Education

8. Nasiru Sule-Garo Ministry of Environment

9. Muhammad Diggol, Ministry of Transportation

10. Danjuma Mahmoud, Ministry of Agriculture

11. Musa Shanono, Ministry of Budget and Planning

12. Abbas Sani-Abbas, Ministry of Commerce

13. Aisha Saji, Ministry of Women, Children and Disabled, to be sworn in after she returns from Saudi Arabia.

14. Ladidi Abba, Ministry of Tourism and Culture

15. Tijjani Auwal, Ministry of Religious Affairs To be sworn in after he returns from Saudi Arabia.

16. Baba Dantiye Ministry for Information

17. Tajo Usman Ministry of Science and Technology

18. Hamza Safiyanu Ministry for Rural and Community Development

19. Adamu Kibiya Ministry of Land and Physical Planning

