The Zamfara State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have commended the government for paying salary arrears of civil servants.

In a press statement signed by the chairpersons of the two unions, Sani Halliru (NLC) and Saidu Mudi (TUC), on Saturday, the unions noted that the failure of the last administration to pay salaries and pensions for three months created hardship and uncertainty among workers and their families.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State civil servants, the two labour unions wish to express their appreciation and gratitude to Zamfara State Government under the able leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal for the payment of April and May 2023 salaries.

“In what can be termed as responsible leadership, in less than a month of taking over affairs of the state, the present administration of Dr Dauda Lawal has salvaged the workers by paying the backlog salaries,” the statement said.

The union leaders called on the governor to also pay the remaining workers ”without their salaries”.

Messrs Halliru and Mudi said the government should endeavour to pay salaries on time henceforth.

“However, the NLC and TUC leadership of the organised Labour in the state urged the state government to also extend the same action to the remaining workers of some ministries that are yet to receive their March salaries.

“We also wish to call on the state government to ensure timely payment of workers’ salaries as well as pensions and other welfare packages for effective service delivery,” the statement added.

