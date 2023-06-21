Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reinstated Muhyi Magaji, the chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), who his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sacked.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement on Wednesday, told reporters that Mr Magaji’s reinstatement was with immediate effect “in compliance with (a) court order.”

Background

In July 2021, the Kano State House of Assembly suspended Mr Magaji as the head of the anti-corruption agency for a month over his alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The suspension, according to the state’s assembly, followed a letter of complaint it received from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The former administration never recalled him following his suspension. He was subsequently dismissed.

While on suspension, Mr Magaji sued the Kano state government for denying him his rights and privileges. He asked the court to reverse his suspension.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja later ruled that Mr Magaji is the substantive head of the commission.

The court ordered the Kano State Government to pay Mr Magaji his outstanding salaries and arrears.

The court declared that Mr Magaji be reinstated as the substantive chairman of the anti-corruption commission because he was not given a fair hearing before he was dismissed.

The judge, Ebeye Eseimo, ruled that his dismissal was illegal, null and void.

