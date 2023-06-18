The Zamfara Police Command on Saturday said it had returned all vehicles it seized from the former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday via telephone conversation.

Mr Abubakar said the vehicles were returned in compliance with the order of the Federal High Court in Gusau.

The court, presided by Justice Aminu Bappah-Aliyu, had on 15 June ordered all security agencies that removed the vehicles from Mr Matawalle’s houses in Gusau and Maradun, to return them within 48 hours.

NAN reports that security operatives removed the vehicles from the two houses on the order of the state government.

The court gave all parties involved in the invasion of the former governor’s houses 48 hours to comply with the order.

“Yes, the police command has complied with the court order as regards to returning of all vehicles belonging to the former governor, Bello Matawalle.

“We have returned all the vehicles to the premises of Federal High Court, Gusau, as I speak to you now, no single vehicle is in police custody,” Mr Abubakar said.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents in the suit filed by Mr Matawalle from taking any further action in connection with the matter.

The respondents include the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force and Commissioner of Police, Zamfara.

Others are the State Security Service (SSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The court further ordered the security agencies to stay away from all actions, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before it.

Suleiman Idris, the spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, had earlier said more than 40 vehicles were recovered from the two houses of the former governor.

He also confirmed that the security agencies took action on the directive of the state government.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

