The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Tuesday named Hamisu Gumel as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Bala Ibrahim.

Mr Gumel, a journalist, served as assistant chief communication officer at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Abuja, and a legislative aide to the speaker (attached to the Committee of IDPs, Refugees & North-east Initiatives) before his appointment.

He also worked with the National Broadcasting Commission, where he served as senior monitoring officer at Kaduna Zonal Office, and as a state officer, at Katsina State Office.

Mr Gumel worked at Crystal International Newsmagazine and Heritage Press Limited as a reporter and news Analyst, among others.

The governor also appointed Muhammad Salisu, as Special Assistant for Photography and Publication, Garba Muhammad, as Special Assistant New Media I, and Umar Suleman, as Special Assistant New Media II.

The statement said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

