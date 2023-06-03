The new government in Kano, on Saturday, commenced the demolition of buildings on government land sold by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.
The demolished property, a three-storey building with 90 shops, is located on a race course at the Nasarawa GRA.
The new Kano governor, Abba Yusuf, was present during the demolition.
The governor was led to the demolition exercise by the police commissioner, Muhammed Gumel.
Mr Yusuf had promised to demolish structures erected on government land sold by the Ganduje administration. As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES could not establish the owner of the property and whether or not it was acquired properly.
The demolished shops are said to be an extension of the race course field.
READ ALSO: Kano govt bans pasting of posters on walls
Saturday’s exercise is the first demolition exercise carried out by the governor who was sworn in on Monday.
As of the time of filing this report, the government was yet to officially speak on the matter.
Details later…..
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999