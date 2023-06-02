The Kano State Government has banned indiscriminate outdoor advertising and pasting of posters on walls of public and private buildings in the state.

A statement by Bature Tofa, press secretary to the governor, said that a task force would be set up to ensure compliance.

It said that the measure became necessary because of the rampant defacing of walls and other public properties by politicians.

It advised individuals and entities to use billboards and electronic means for poster display so as to keep the state clean and beautiful.

“As directed by Governor Yusuf Abba, officials of the Ministry of Environment and State Fire Service have been going round the streets in Kano metropolis to remove all posters,” the statement said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

