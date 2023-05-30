Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Dangiwa as the Secretary of the Government of the State and Jabiru Tsauri as his Chief of Staff.
Mr Dangiwa is the immediate former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. He contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election but lost to Mr Radda last year.
Mr Radda made the announcement Monday in a statement he personally signed.
The governor also announced Muhtar Saulawa as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Abdullahi Turaji as his Principal Private Secretary.
“Other appointments approved by Governor Radda are Mallam Maiwada Danmallam Director General Media, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary, Malam Miqdad Isah as Senior Special Assistant (Digital Media) and Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi becomes the Senior Special Assistant ( Print and Electronic Media),” the statement read.
The statement said Bishir Maikano was appointed the Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), while Hassan Danhaire was named made Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) all stationed at the deputy governor’s office.
Ahmed Rabiu was named the Official Photographer to the governor.
The governor congratulated the new appointees and urged them to join hands with him in turning around fortunes of the State.
