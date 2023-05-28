The outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State will perform the official handing over of the affairs of the state to the governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, on Sunday.
This is contained in a statement issued by the outgoing Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Sunday in Kano.
Mr Garba said that the event is billed for 9 p.m. on 28 May at the Government House, Kano.
According to him, the state government’s transition committee has communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.
Mr Garba pointed out that the two committees met within the week during which a handing-over document was presented to the governor-elect’s committee and also worked out a harmonised agenda for the handing-over ceremony.
The commissioner explained that Mr Ganduje would shortly after the event depart for Abuja as head of the Kano delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday.
He added that the governor’s departure was also necessitated to beat the deadline for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport, Abuja, for the presidential inauguration.
Mr Garba called on people to continue to pray for peace and development of the state.
(NAN)
AAG/MST
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999