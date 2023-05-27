Nigerian Customs Service personnel at a checkpoint in Garki Local Government, Jigawa State on Friday shot a colleague who was returning from Niger Republic, after he failed to stop for checks.

Customs personnel at the checkpoint became suspicious when the vehicle the officer identified as Muhammad Sayyadi, was travelling in failed to stop at the checkpoint.

Unknown to the officers, Mr Sayyadi, an officer serving at the Lagos State command of the Customs, was driving the vehicle.

He was returning from Magarya town in Niger Republic where he had gone to pay a condolence visit to the Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Ali Magashi, who lost his mother.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred at Kargo community in the Garki Local Government. He declined to make further comment.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Sayyadi is responding to treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in the neighbouring Kano state after he got hit by a bullet in his head.

Mr Sayyadi is the son of the Emir of Ringim, Sayyadi Mahmoud. Ringim is one of Jigawa’s five first class emirates.

Witnesses said the incident caused pandemonium in the area after the officer was later identified by residents as a prince from the Ringim emirate.

The spokesperson for Jigawa/Kano command of the customs, Ibrahim Suleiman, said the area where the incident occurred is not under their command and their personnel were not stationed there.

He said the Operation Border Drill and Strike Force also operate in Jigawa. He said the unit only reports to the office of the National Security Adviser, and Kaduna command, respectively, thus, he can’t comment on their operation and the incident.

