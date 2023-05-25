The Executive Vice President of Arla Foods International, Simon Stevens, says investing in Nigeria’s local dairy sector will transform and make Nigeria a dairy hub.

Mr Stevens gave the assurance on Thursday at the inauguration of a Danish-designed commercial dairy farm in Damau, Kubau LGA of Kaduna State.

Arla Foods, a renowned Danish company (makers of Dano milk), embarked on the farm project as part of its plan to develop a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria and empower local farmers.

Mr Stevens said the project, the first of its kind outside of Northern Europe, could be a catalyst to change the dairy sector in Nigeria.

“Today, we are here to celebrate the opening of Arla’s first farm outside of Northern Europe. Standing on this good, healthy soil and surrounded by state-of-the-art facilities.

“It is impossible not to feel proud about what we have achieved here together. And what impact it will have going forward.

“This really is a significant milestone for Arla Foods globally and for our journey in Nigeria,” he said.

The vice president said the massive 200-hectare farm when in full capacity will accommodate 400 cows and produce about five million kg of milk annually.

He noted that Arla recently took delivery of 216 Danish Holstein Heifers (a breed of cow) for the farm.

He said the project which is a Public Private Partnership with the Kaduna state government attests to the massive potential in Nigeria.

Mr Stevens stressed the importance of the project in boosting the dairy value chain in Nigeria.

“Our vision is to create the future of dairy because dairy is a vital product – a great natural source of nourishment.

“In Nigeria, it is our mission to secure access to a healthy, nutritious diet for as many people as possible, whilst we contribute to strengthening the capabilities and livelihoods for farmers, to the benefit of the entire dairy community,” he said.

Earlier, Governor. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State said witnessing the inauguration of the farm was one of his happiest days as a governor, considering the positive impact of the project on local farmers and the economy of the nation.

He said the project would empower herders, address security associated with farmer-herder conflict and bring development to the rural area.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Arla officials, officials from the EU and Danish embassy, Kaduna state government officials, traditional rulers, captains of industries and farmers.

(NAN)

