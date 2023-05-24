The Zamfara State Government, on Wednesday, said it had recruited 1,793 health workers in the last year.

The Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Abubakar, stated this in Gusau at an event to celebrate the North-West Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Award won by the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara emerged as the best-performing state in the North-West zone at the Nigerian Governors’ Primary HealthCare Leadership Challenge.

NAN also reports that the healthcare support programme was supported by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Aliko Dangote and UNICEF, to revamp the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR).

The event, held at the state Ministry of Health, was attended by health partners, NGOs, CSOs, the media and other health stakeholders in the state.

Mr Abubakar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Aliyu Maikiyo-Maradun, described the award as a timely and welcome development to the state.

“Today is a very important day, not only to the Ministry of Health but to the state in general.

“This is one of the greatest achievements recorded by the state ministry of health under Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration.

“We are proud of the State Primary Health Care Board, management of the state Ministry of Health and its parastatals for achieving this great feat,” he said.

The commissioner attributed the achievements to the good policies and programmes initiated by the Matawalle-led administration.

According to him, the construction of 147 PHCs and the provision of 147 tricycle ambulances in 147 political wards across the state is one of the leading factors for achieving the award.

“One of the major achievements recorded by this ministry within one year is recruitment of 1,793 health workers across the health sector in the state.

“The health workers included: Nursing and Midwives Officers, Community and Dental Officers, Medical Record and Environmental Officers.

“At the Hospital Services Management Board, we recruited 758 personnel, while at the State College of Nursing Sciences, we recruited 50 new staffers.

“At Ahmad Sani, Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, we recruited 205 personnel, while at the Primary Health Care Board, we recruited 780 personnel,” the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), Tukur Isma’ila, said that the award was owing to the outstanding performance of the state in primary healthcare delivery, ahead of other states in the North-west zone.

“The performance was based on adequate primary health care, health infrastructure, repositioning primary health care, work health force, data quality and utilisation and consistency in data generations and gender equality in health care service delivery, among others.

The executive secretary thanked the health partners, traditional, religious and community leaders, security agencies, media practitioners and other stakeholders for their support which contributed to the winning of the award.

The State Team Lead, WHO, Yusuf Argungu, who spoke on behalf of the health donor-partners, appreciated the award and pledged their readiness to continue to support the state in promoting health care delivery.

(NAN)

