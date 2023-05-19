The Police in Kano State on Friday filed charges against Inuwa Bala, the ex-husband of the daughter of the outgoing governor of the state, Asiya Ganduje.

The police accused Mr Bala, a businessman from Yobe State of assault, criminal trespass, causing hurt, mischief and inciting disturbance.

The police arraigned Mr Bala before a magistrate, Ishaq Aboki, at court number 69, sitting at Muhammad Abubakar Rimi Market.

The police said Mr Bala’s action was contrary to the Penal Code Law. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The defence team led by Hashim Mai-Ulu applied for bail relying on section 36 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and sections 168, 172, 175 of the Adminstration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL 2021 prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail of N50,000 bond, two sureties also with N20,000 bond in like sum.

The Court ordered the two sureties to provide their recent passport photographs together with any means of identification.

It further ordered that their residences should be verified by the court.

He, however, adjourned the case to May 25 for continuation of hearing.

Background of the case

Ms Hasiya had in February approached an Upper Shariah Court sitting at Filing Hockey in the state for the dissolution of her 16-year-old marriage.

She told the court that she is no longer interested in the marital affairs that produced four children.

The Sharia Judge, Halliru Aliyu, declared that Ms Asiya has the right to end her marriage on the condition that she would be ready to return her dowry.

The judge held that since the plaintiff has agreed to return the considered amount of N50,000 as dowry to her husband, the court cannot compel the marriage to hold.

The court also dismissed Mr Balla’s claim and demand for documents of properties he insisted belonged to him and upheld the submission of the governor’s daughter not to relinquish the ownership.

