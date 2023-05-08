A potentially dangerous incident occurred at the Dutse office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa State on Monday morning after some armed soldiers invaded the premises of the anti-narcotic agency in an attempt to free a soldier arrested for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs.

The incident caused panic among residents of the G9 Quarters where the NDLEA’s office is located.

A resident, Haruna Idris, said the soldiers, about ten in number, invaded the NDLEA office using sticks and other dangerous weapons in a desperate attempt to rescue their colleague who is in NDLEA’s detention.

The soldier was arrested on Sunday alongside other accomplices for allegedly selling illicit drugs at ‘Gindin Dinya,’ a popular trouble spot in the city.

“The soldier came to the NDLEA facility holding clubs, knives, axes, and petrol threatening to burn down the NDLEA office if their colleague is not set free. They seized the phones of people who videoed them,” Mr Idris said.

The armed personnel of the NDLEA successfully foiled the attempt. The confrontation attracted the attention of passers-by which made the soldiers retreat.

A popular social media influencer, ‘D Realists’, described the incident on Facebook as a setback in the war against drugs in Dutse.

“It’s quite unfortunate for an institution known for professionalism and discipline to engage in such an act.

“This alarming incident requires immediate attention by authorities, no one should be above the law not even soldiers, especially on the issue of illegal drug possession and dealing, we see how these things are destroying our society and breading criminality.

“The least organizations to be found trying to defend it is the army, so we are calling on the army authority in Jigawa to fish out the perpetrators of those acts and bring them to justice the army should not afford to have people soiling its reputation,” D Realist said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the NDLEA in Jigawa, Jerry Mathew, told reporters he had not been briefed about the incident. He declined further comment.

The army authority in Jigawa could not be reached immediately for comments.

