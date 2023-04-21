Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, has urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers for sustainable peace in the state.

Mr Lawal in a statement on Friday in Gusau also congratulated Muslims in Zamfara and from across the country for witnessing the end of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr celebration.

The statement signed on behalf of the governor-elect by his media aide, Sulaiman Bala, noted that Ramadan was chosen by Allah as the month of fasting and spiritual advancement.

“Eid Al-Fitr is a day of joy and thanksgiving to the Almighty Allah for the blessing of witnessing the completion of Ramadan.

“It is a day to thank Allah for allowing us to observe the Ramadan fast as one of the pillars of Islam enshrined in the Glorious Qur’an. This has enabled us to experience a great sense of achievement, spirituality, and closeness to Allah.

“Our dear state is in dire need of prayers and goodwill. We must be our brother’s keepers and be kind to one another,” the statement said.

Unveils transition committee

Meanwhile, Mr Lawal has also constituted a 60-member Transition Committee as he prepares to take office.

The committee is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration of Governor Bello Matawalle ahead of the 29th May swearing-in of the new government in the state.

A former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, will chair the committee while Hamza Mohammed will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include a former Head of Service Zamfara State, Mujitaba Isah – Gusau; Bala Mande, Abubakar Aliyu Liman; Nura Ibrahim Zarumi; Bello Galadi, among others.

The committee is made up of technocrats, present and retired public office holders, as well as professionals and experts from all walks of life.

