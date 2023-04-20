Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said about 1,052 people were killed, 4,227 abducted and 648 were injured in 2022.

Mr Aruwan said this Wednesday during the presentation of a report on the state of insecurity in the state for 2022.

The report, titled “The Security Situation in Kaduna State from 1 January to 31 December, 2022,” covered security issues ranging from banditry and terrorism, kidnapping, rape perpetrated by armed bandits, cattle rustling, communal and inter- ethnic clashes, violent attacks, and reprisal attacks.

“The statistics presented are generated from daily reports of security agencies – the Military (the Army, Navy and Air Force), Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) – community leaders (ward heads, village heads, district heads, chiefdoms, and emirates) and credible human intelligence networks.

“The figures presented here by the Kaduna State Government therefore constitute the most authoritative source of periodic security data on banditry, terrorism, and other incidents in the State,” Mr Aruwan said.

The Statistics

Out of the 1,052 people killed, Mr Aruwan said 947 were men, 82 were women while 23 were minors.

Of those killed, 641 were from the central part of the state while 349 were from the Southern part of the state. The report stated that 62 people were killed in the Northern part of the state. with the Northern part of the state.

Out of the total 4,227 people kidnapped, 2,606 were men and 1,395 were women while the remaining 226 were minors.

The Kaduna central zone still led in the number of abductees with 3,112 while Kaduna southern zone has 925 cases of abduction with the northern part of the state having 190.

Mr Aruwan said in the year under review, 648 people were injured during the attacks while 11,714 animals were rustled.

The state also witnessed 25 cases of rape while 215 farms were reportedly destroyed.

The commissioner said the state government has achieved major feats in fighting insecurity which led to the killing of 628 terrorists in 2022.

He said some of the bandits leaders killed included Dogo Mai Kasuwa, Kachalla Gudau, Rigimamme and Alh Shanono among others.

Kaduna State, in the north west side of the country, has been witnessing series of terrorists activities as well communal and religious clashes for years.

