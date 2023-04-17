At least 33 people have been buried following an attack by gunmen in Runji village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Despite being primed to do so, the Kaduna State Government is yet to provide details on the number of casualties from the attack.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the military informed the government about the attack which happened on Saturday night.

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The residents of the area told Channels Television that 33 people were buried after the attack. They said many others sustained injuries.

John Hayab, director general, Global Peace Foundation, accused security agents in the area of primarily focusing on collecting bribes from motorists rather than securing the residents.

Mr Hayab said the killers invaded the community killing people unrestrained after they gave two months’ notice to the residents that they would come to destroy and kill people in the community.

He said apart from those killed, over four houses were burnt.

He lamented the poor intelligence gathering from the security agencies.

Saturday’s attack by the non-state actors was the second one in a week. PREMIUM TIMES reported how eight people were killed in the same Zangon Kataf local government area.

President of Atyap Community Development Association, a community-based organisation in the area, Sam Timbuwak, said the initial killings occurred on Thursday at the Atak’Njei community.

He said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush and began a shooting spree, killing eight people in the process.

Zangon Kataf in Southern Kaduna is one of the troubled areas being terrorised by non-state actors in the state.

Also, in many areas of the state, terrorists kill, maim and kidnap residents for ransom.

