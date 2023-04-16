The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of PDP for Birnin Kudu Constituency, Ibrahim Kabiru, as the winner in the House of Assembly supplementary election in Jigawa State.
The Returning Officer, Usman Haruna of the Federal University Dutse, declared Mr Kabiru as the winner in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area on Saturday.
He said Mr Kabiru polled 36,050 votes to beat his closest rival and the incumbent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Surajo, who polled 34,545 votes.
Mr Haruna said that Muhammad Yakubu of ADC scored 283 votes, Halilu Aliyu of ADP scored 117 votes, Ahmad Abdullahi of LP scored 17 votes, Sulaiman Abdullahi of NNPP scored 722 votes, Musa Mahmud of PPP scared 460 votes and Shuaibu Basiru of SDP scored 14 votes.
“That Ibrahim Kabiru of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” the returning officer said.
