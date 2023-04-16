The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Salisu Rimaye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Kankia constituency of Katsina State.

INEC Returning Officer, Kamaluddeen Kabo of the Federal University, Dutsinma declared the result in Kankia.

Mr Kabo said that Mr Rimaye scored 18,157 votes to beat Abdullahi Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 16,763 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters was 78,224, while 37,030 were accredited and the total valid vote was 35,037, 511 were rejected votes, while the total votes cast was 35,548.

“I Dr Kamaladdeen Kabo, the Returning officer, Kankia, State Constituency election, held on the April 15, 2023, hereby satisfy that Salisu Rimaye of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the polling units where the supplementary election was conducted included Galadima A, Galadima B, Tsa and Rimaye wards, each had one polling unit, while Tafashiya ward had two.

(NAN)

