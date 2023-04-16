The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Haliru Dangana of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election for the House of Assembly Sanga constituency seat.
INEC Returning Officer, Umaru Musa, declared the result in Gwantu.
Mr Musa said that Mr Dangana polled 13, 883 votes to defeat his closest rival, Comfort Amwe, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 13,275 votes.
“Haliru Dangana of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999