The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Haliru Dangana of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election for the House of Assembly Sanga constituency seat.

INEC Returning Officer, Umaru Musa, declared the result in Gwantu.

Mr Musa said that Mr Dangana polled 13, 883 votes to defeat his closest rival, Comfort Amwe, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 13,275 votes.

“Haliru Dangana of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

(NAN)

