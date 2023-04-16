The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Bukkuyum/Gummi Federal Constituency in Zamfara, Sulaiman Gummi, was declared the winner of the supplementary election conducted in the constituency on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC had declared the House of Reps election for the constituency inconclusive due to the cancellation of election results from overvoting and violence at some polling units.

The INEC Collation Officer for the supplementary elections, Lawal Sa’ad, said Mr Gummi scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the All Progressives (APC) Ahmad Muhammad who scored 35,058 votes.

Mr Sa’ad said Mr Gummi, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, emerged as the winner of this election.

(NAN)

