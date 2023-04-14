The Kaduna State Government says its high-impact cost-effective nutrition interventions have led to a steady decline in the number of children dying of severe malnutrition in the state.

The State Nutrition Officer, Ramatu Haruna, made this known in Kaduna on Thursday at a two-day review meeting of the State Committee on Food and Nutrition.

Mrs Haruna, who was represented by the State Integrated Data Control Coordinator, Jibril Isah, explained that the number of deaths decreased from 672 in 2017 to 221 in 2018.

She added that the number increased to 323 in 2019 and continued a downward trend to 142 in 2020; 58 in 2021; 37 in 2022 and three as of February 2023.

Mrs Haruna also lauded the steady rise in the number of people attending Support Group Meetings under Community Infant and Young Person Feeding services.

The nutrition officer said that the attendance increased from 96,673 in 2018, to 137,343 in 2019; 169,569 in 2020; 205,469 in 2021 and 316,203 in 2022.

She disclosed that 68,769 had attended the support group meeting as of February of 2023.

Mrs Haruna explained that through the support group meetings, mothers and caregivers openly discussed and learned about infant and young child feeding (IYCF) information and practices.

She said the impressive performance indicated a growing level of confidence that the communities had in the services being provided.

She attributed the successes recorded in improving the nutrition indices of children in the state to massive interventions by the state government, with support from development partners.

“There is also increased access to services from 77 health facilities in 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 2021, to 117 facilities in the 23 LGAs in 2022 under the Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP),” she said.

The Director of Development Aid Coordination, PBC, Linda Yakubu, said the objective of the review meeting was to collate updates on nutrition interventions from implementing MDAs.

Ms Yakubu said the meeting was also organised to build the capacity of Nutrition Desk Officers in MDAs on optimal nutrition modelling and introduce participants to biofortification recipes.

“We will also deliberate and come up with a key message for a proposed nutrition billboard as outlined in the KDMSPAN,” she said.

(NAN)

