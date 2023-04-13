At least eight people were reported killed during an attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, Kaduna State, residents of the area have said.

The President of Atyap Community Development Association, a community organisation in the area, Sam Timbuwak, told reporters in Kaduna on Thursday.

Mr Timbuwak said the attack occurred on Wednesday at around 9 a.m.

He said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush and began a shooting spree, killing eight people in the process.

He said the terrorists’ attack affected five houses, and four people were also wounded.

Mr Timbuwak said security agencies arrived at the scene after the gunmen had fled the area.

He lamented the late response of the security forces to the scene despite their closeness to the place of the incident.

He pleaded with the security agencies to be committed to the discharge of their responsibilities and fish out those behind the series of attacks in the general areas.

Langson community in the same local government area was recently attacked and 10 people were killed, Mr Timbuwak claimed.

READ ALSO: Security forces arrest suspected gunrunner in Kaduna

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, could not be immediately reached Thursday evening to comment on the incident.

Also, the police spokesperson in the state Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached on his known phone number Thursday evening.

Zangon Kataf in Southern Kaduna is one of the troubled areas being terrorised by non-state actors as terrorists kill and kidnap residents for ransom. However, the recent military offensive against terrorists is improving security across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

